AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,288 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 5.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 50,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,326,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 831,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,672,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

