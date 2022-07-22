Aspire Wealth Management Corp Invests $214,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.33.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

