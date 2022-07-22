Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,164. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.