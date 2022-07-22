Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. 15,937,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,893,663. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.16.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Affirm by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.