Adshares (ADS) Price Reaches $2.53

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Adshares has a total market cap of $72.21 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00011135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,559,124 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

