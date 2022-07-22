AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Verity & Verity LLC’s Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

ABBV stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

