Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.10.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. 2,817,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $404.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,088,771 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.