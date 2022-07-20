Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $224,060.76 and approximately $110,245.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

