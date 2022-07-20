Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $260,884.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00392576 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017320 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
