Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $260,884.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00392576 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

