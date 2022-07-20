YFDAI.FINANCE Price Reaches $36.92 on Exchanges (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $36.92 or 0.00157630 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $147,147.83 and approximately $231,399.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
