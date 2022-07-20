XTRABYTES 1-Day Volume Tops $37.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $200,120.40 and $37.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00392576 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.