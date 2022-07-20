Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.32 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $16.31 or 0.00070159 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

