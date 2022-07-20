Velo Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a total market cap of $25.94 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velo has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00391480 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

