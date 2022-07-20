THORChain Price Up 40.2% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $923.03 million and approximately $283.99 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00011918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

