The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 322 ($3.85) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 305 ($3.65) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Man Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $2.83 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

