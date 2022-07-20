TaaS Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.53 or 0.99983675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

