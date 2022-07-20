SYNC Network Trading 44.7% Higher Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1,065.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,386,426 coins and its circulating supply is 117,840,235 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

