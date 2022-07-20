Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Up 40.4% in June

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 798,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 685,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,597,000. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,515,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,723,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

