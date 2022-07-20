Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $943,000.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 188,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,981,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,909,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 137,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $685,500.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,371 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $28,599.48.

On Friday, June 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 1,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 8,457 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $31,713.75.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 29 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $114.26.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,149 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $23,243.22.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE SUP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,082. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Articles

