SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $110,084.72 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $110,084.72 and $931.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

