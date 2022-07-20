Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00108177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

