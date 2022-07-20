SparkPoint Fuel Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $52,612.50 and approximately $81,303.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00390752 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

