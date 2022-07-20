South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.