Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $21,945.66 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,867,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32.
  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,312,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.