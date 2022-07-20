Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $21,945.66 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $21,945.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,867,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38.

On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,312,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

