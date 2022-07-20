Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $116,590.32 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66.
  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38.
  • On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,312,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

