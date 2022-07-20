Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $116,590.32 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 1,622 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $21,945.66.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38.

On Monday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91.

Snap Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,312,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,269,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

