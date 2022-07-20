Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Up 42.8% in June

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.74. 1,562,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,741. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

