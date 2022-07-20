Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 328,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711,088 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,821,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SMTS remained flat at $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,199. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sierra Metals had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

