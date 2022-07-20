Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expands By 37.9%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.30. 588,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,954. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

