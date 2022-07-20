Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Decreases By 29.8%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 122,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,847. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 104,768 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

