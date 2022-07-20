Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Decreases By 29.8%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IGD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 122,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,847. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.