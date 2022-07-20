Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Expands By 43.9%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 127,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,517. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 68.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

