Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declines By 28.5%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PML traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,535. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.