Short Interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Drops By 27.2%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.9 %

OVV stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 3,065,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

