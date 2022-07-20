Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Declines By 33.8%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ORIX by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE IX traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.56. 75,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,453. ORIX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.