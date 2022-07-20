Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Drops By 30.4%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America Stock Performance

LMFA remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,102. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 497.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMFA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on LM Funding America in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.