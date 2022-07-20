Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declines By 30.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IBTG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 142,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $25.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.