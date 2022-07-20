Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declines By 30.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IBTG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. 142,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 659,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,488 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

