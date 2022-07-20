Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Grows By 47.6%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Galapagos Stock Up 4.9 %

Galapagos stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 470,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Galapagos from €52.00 ($52.53) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.61) to €65.00 ($65.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.