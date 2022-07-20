Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Grows By 47.6%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Galapagos stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 470,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $72.11.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Galapagos from €52.00 ($52.53) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.61) to €65.00 ($65.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
