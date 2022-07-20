Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declines By 32.2%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

