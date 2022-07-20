Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declines By 32.2%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EOI traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.34.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
