Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expands By 44.9%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,940,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 392,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,458. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.