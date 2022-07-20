Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Drops By 35.0%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,705,000.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AFB remained flat at $11.77 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,133. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.