Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. 344,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.46. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $48.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

