Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 869,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Ryder System Trading Up 4.7 %

R traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. 808,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,924. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ryder System by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

