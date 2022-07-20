Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $231,008.09 and $21,216.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.53 or 0.06574663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00248050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00105812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00624589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00547894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.