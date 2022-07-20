Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 711,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,624. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

