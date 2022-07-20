PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $791,048.50

PotCoin (POT) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $791,048.50 and $1,171.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,209 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

