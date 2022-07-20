Polkamon (PMON) Price Reaches $3.74 on Top Exchanges

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00391480 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017732 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC.
About Polkamon
Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg.
Polkamon Coin Trading
