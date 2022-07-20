Pmeer (PMEER) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.14 or 0.06559624 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022795 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00247337 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00105468 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00622477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00543310 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006039 BTC.
Pmeer Profile
Pmeer is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork.
Pmeer Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.