Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 938,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,511. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

