Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Short Interest Update

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,158,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,834,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,158,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,852,304 shares of company stock valued at $29,941,538 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 52.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 148.6% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 362,643 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,876. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

