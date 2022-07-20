Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.838 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion. Netflix also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.14 EPS.

Netflix Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.71 on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. 25,516,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,434. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

