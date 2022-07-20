Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.14 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.14 EPS.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,516,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

